AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller underwent a cardiac catheterization procedure on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, his office announced in a news release.
Miller had experienced shortness of breath and chest discomfort last Friday evening and was admitted to the hospital on Saturday.
Cardiologists successfully inserted a stent into his left anterior descending (LAD) artery to eliminate a blockage, the release said.
Following the procedure, Miller recorded his “Daily Market Roundup” (which plays on Texas radio stations five days a week) from his hospital room.
“I can now add heart surgery to my list of medical mishaps and challenges which include numerous rodeo injuries, broken bones, hip, double knee replacement, shoulder surgery, West Nile virus, Covid and cancer. I guess that list just makes me Texas tough,” Miller said.
Miller is expected to be released later this week and will recuperate at home.
He is expected to be back to his normal schedule and routine following a brief recovery.