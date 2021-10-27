Watch J.D. Miles’ report on CBS 11 at 10. It will be posted here after it airs.

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – How did a book with sexually explicit images and themes wind up in a Keller ISD library?

That’s a question the district wants answers to after it was discovered and removed by administrators.

What books are allowed inside our schools here in Texas has never been more scrutinized since than it is now.

Adding to that controversy there’s backlash over the discovery of an illustrated book called “Gender Queer, A Memoir” in a Keller high school library that the district admits should not have been there.

It’s the work of an American author and includes sexually explicit cartoons with captions.

Until recently, the book was on the shelf in one of the Keller ISD high school libraries.

When images and text from the book appeared on social media the reaction was sharp and negative.

“Disturbing” and “This shouldn’t have been in a children’s library” were some of the responses on Twitter.

Keller ISD released the following statement on the matter:

Keller ISD is aware of a report on social media about a book in one of our libraries that contained inappropriate images. One copy of the book in question was once available at a single high school library. There was no indication from the book’s description that it contained graphic illustrations; however, once the librarian and campus administrators became aware of the images, they immediately removed the book. Illustrations of this sort should never be available in the school environment. Ensuring our curricular materials are appropriate for students is a priority for Keller ISD. We are changing the process we use to review and approve books and related materials to prevent future incidents.

This comes at a time when a Fort Worth State Representative, Matt Krause, is demanding that school districts across Texas reveal whether their libraries have any books from his list of 800 that address issues such as race and human sexuality.

You’re like creating a hit list of books – like New York Times bestseller books, award winning titles, frankly because you don’t maybe agree with or like the subject,” said Zeph Capo, ATF Teacher’s Union President.

Keller ISD did not reveal in its statement whether the librarian was aware of the content in the book or how its book selection process would change in the wake of this.