FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth church offered a $5,000 reward Wednesday, Oct. 27 for the safe return of a missing 14-year-old girl.

Dashayla Wolfe’s mother said she believes someone persuaded her daughter somehow to leave her home.

Her mother last saw her Oct. 20 when she went to bed, but she was gone early the next morning.

Reported as a runaway to Fort Worth Police, the missing person unit has been investigating and working with family to try to find the teenager.

A group of pastors highlighted the case and announced the reward Wednesday at the Walls of Jericho Deliverance Church, where Wolfe is a Sunday school teacher, and member of the choir.

They also suggested there should be more concern for children reported missing from black communities.

FBI statistics in 2020 show black children made up more than one-third of children reported missing nationwide.

Cynthia Wolfe said she had spoken to her daughters friends, looked at her social media but had no idea where she could be.

She noticed her daughter was wearing clothes when she went to bed the night before she disappeared, but that Dashayla quickly explained it as wanting to be ready early the next morning when they had to take her brother to work.

“Dashayla, mom needs you to come home,” she said Wednesday, trying to get a message to her daughter. “You don’t have to be afraid, just come home. Let someone know that you are ok.”