AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A husband who admitted killing his wife, James Marcus Neves was charged with first degree murder after police found Vanessa Neves’ with gunshot wounds at the couple’s home on Oct. 26.
Dr. Escott with Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced her deceased at the scene.
Police said James Neves call 911 and told the dispatcher he had shot his wife during a domestic disturbance. Not long after, homicide investigators and crime scene technicians responded to process the scene and interview witnesses. James Neves was taken into custody by police. He was booked into the Travis County Jail. His bail is set at $750,000 dollars.
Two children on scene were not injured and are in the care of immediate family.
The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine official cause and manner of death.
This is Austin’s 73rd homicide of 2021.