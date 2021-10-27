GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman was hit by a car and killed while walking on a roadway in Grapevine late Tuesday night, October 26.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls about a person walking in a lane of traffic near the 500 block of North State Highway 121.

A few minutes later, police said another motorist called to say he hit someone who was on the roadway.

“Officers responded within five minutes of the first 911 call, and discovered a female already deceased,” said Amanda McNew with the Grapevine Police Department. “Investigators spoke to two drivers who stopped in connection to the accident, as well as several passengers. All drivers and witnesses were fully cooperative. Nobody is facing charges for the female’s death.”

Officials said that officers shut down SH-121 as they investigated the crash. At 1 a.m. another motorist crashed into a Grapevine firetruck that was on the scene. Nobody was hurt and police arrested that driver for alleged DWI.

“While the secondary crash was a result of intoxication, it is a great reminder to always slow down and move over when you see crews at work,” said McNew.

Grapevine Fire Department officials posted a picture of the damaged truck on Facebook.

“Truck 1 did its job in that there were no injuries from this secondary accident. We are grateful that there were no additional injuries,” Grapevine Fire Chief Darrell Brown said in the post. “I appeal to you to please “Slow Down and Move Over” when you see first responders working on or near a roadway. We strive to serve our citizens and visitors in the most professional, caring, and compassionate manner, and we accept the dangers we face in providing this first-class service. ”

Authorities haven’t released the names of those involved.