RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Daniel Allen, 29, of Dallas was killed on October 27 when his Honda motorcycle crashed with a Ford Escape.
The driver of the Escape wasn't injured. It happened at the intersection of Centennial Blvd. and Whitehall Dr. Police said Allen was traveling eastbound on Centennial Blvd. when the collision happened as the Escape was turning south from westbound Centennial Blvd. to Whitehall Dr.
Allen died at the scene.
The Richardson Police Department's Crash Investigation Team is contacting witnesses and processing evidence to determine the cause of the accident. If you have information or witnessed the crash contact Richardson Police at 972.744.4800.
No other vehicles were involved.