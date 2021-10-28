ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning on I-30 in Arlington killed at least one person and left the freeway shut down for more than five hours.
It happened before 3:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Fielder Road.READ MORE: What Is Spoofing? Dallas Police Department Issues Scam Alert On The Practice
Police said the crash involved multiple vehicles, but they had no other information.
The highway was shut down for more than five hours while crews worked to clear the scene, and police did their investigation.READ MORE: Plano Police Investigating Double Murder, Suspect In-Custody
Arlington Police said a formal news release would be issued when they had more details.
The name of the person killed was not immediately released.
MORE NEWS: Daniel Allen, 29, Dies After Motorcycle Crash In Richardson