KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – People nationwide and around the Metroplex are banding together with a love of two things, giant skeletons and giving back.

It’s all part of an initiative to raise money for kids fighting cancer called “Skeletons for Saint Jude.”

It was started last year in North Carolina by Jeff Richardson.

His family loves decorating for Halloween, and after their yard display began garnering attention, he decided to ask for donations for Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“My son said ‘hey, well, you know maybe if we raise some money, we can get some more kids out of the hospital to be able to see these kinds of displays.’” Robertson said.

They quickly raised over $8,000, leading them to another idea.

“Maybe we go nationwide,” he said.

This year they’ve leveraged social media to create a Facebook group “Skeletons for Saint Jude,” asking folks to print and add a pre-made sign to their yard display that has QR codes to donate.

So far, more than 340 homes in 44 states are participating, and Texas is leading the pack.

Jessica Thelusma lives in Keller and saw the idea to participate online.

She has her sign next to a 12-foot tall skeleton.

“Once I saw it, I knew I had to do it,”Thelusma said. “Once [people] see the sign, they know it’s doing something better than just being a giant prop.”

So far, people have raised almost $106,000.

Organizers say you’ve still got time to join before Halloween night.

All they ask is you join the Facebook group and follow the directions posted.

“We don’t discriminate. It doesn’t have to be a skeleton and it can be any decoration for Halloween, and just download the sign and put in your yard,” Richardson said.