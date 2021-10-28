CALDWELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Four Texas high school volleyball players face felony charges after a teammate says they forcibly removed her clothes on a school bus, KXXV-TV in Waco reported.

The students, all between 17 and 18 years old, are charged with indecency with a child by exposure.

According to the arrest affidavits, the incident happened on Sept. 21 when Caldwell High School was returning home from a game.

A 14-year-old girl told the Milam County Sheriff’s Office that one of her teammates acted as the “lookout” while another girl held her down and two others removed her clothes.

Katherine Hart, 18, Marina Brinkman, 17, Sophie Goodman, 17, and Kadie Hartman, 17, are charged with indecency with a child by exposure.

The victim said she repeatedly asked them to stop.

Witnesses say at least one of the players involved later called what she did “rape.”

Caldwell ISD Superintendent Andy Peters said there were four adult staff members on the bus that night.

After the team arrived back in Caldwell, the 14-year-old’s sister picked her up.

Caldwell is located about 175 south of Dallas.