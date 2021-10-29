DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 27-year-old died early Friday after a collision between his motorcycle and another vehicle on I-30 in the downtown Dallas mixmaster.
Dallas County Sheriff's deputies found his body lying on the highway in the westbound lanes near Akard Street and were working to find out what happened.
“Upon their arrival at the scene, detectives were unable to determine if the motorcyclist was struck by an 18-wheeler or another vehicle,” spokesman Raul Reyna said. “They are still taking statements from witnesses, reviewing evidence and any video available to try an determine how and or who actually struck the motorcyclist.”
Westbound I-30 was shut down for several hours as authorities did their investigation. All traffic was diverted to the northbound I-35 exit ramp.
The medical examiner and hazmat both responded as well.
The name of the victim has not been released.
