JOBSCBS 11 Is Hiring – Click Here To View Opportunities In DFW
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Datrail Clayton, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Malik Tyler, Murder Trial

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas County jury found Datrail Clayton, 21, guilty Friday, Oct. 29 of first degree murder in the June 2019 shooting death of a 13-year-old boy.

Datrail Clayton – Mugshot from June 5, 2019 (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Malik Tyler was walking home from a store in Dallas when a bullet fired by Clayton struck him in the back.

Police said Tyler, a 7th grader, was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of other people shooting at each other from two vehicles on Bruton Road at St. Augustine Drive.

Malik Tyler

The sentencing phase of Clayton’s trial will begin Monday, Nov. 1.

CBSDFW.com Staff