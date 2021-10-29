DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas County jury found Datrail Clayton, 21, guilty Friday, Oct. 29 of first degree murder in the June 2019 shooting death of a 13-year-old boy.
Malik Tyler was walking home from a store in Dallas when a bullet fired by Clayton struck him in the back.
Police said Tyler, a 7th grader, was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of other people shooting at each other from two vehicles on Bruton Road at St. Augustine Drive.
The sentencing phase of Clayton’s trial will begin Monday, Nov. 1.