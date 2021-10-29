NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Winds that gusted up to 60 miles an hour Thursday left behind damage across several places in North Texas.
At the National Residences on Elm Street in downtown Dallas, crews were working to clean up after winds ripped a canopy and tossed decorative stones nine floors to the street below.
In Aledo, the high winds crumpled the framing on several homes under construction and knocked over a portable toilet.

No injuries were reported, but Oncor reported more than 100,000 customers lost power at the height of the wind event.
Top wind gusts yesterday in North Texas peaked as high as 60 mph at DFW and Meacham Airports. Love Field reported a 58 mph gust.
CBS 11 News Meteorologist Brittany Rainey said that the winds should not be as strong today and they should calm down by sunset Friday evening.
"We're going to top out at 35 to 40 mph, which is what we're seeing around DFW right now," said Rainey at 11AM today. "So notice that the wind direction hasn't changed and is still out of the northwest. It's cooler and drier air and sustained wind speeds have dropped about 10 miles per hour from yesterday."