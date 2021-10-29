FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – When 3-week-old Parker choked on his milk and stopped breathing, Parker’s mom, Erin Fennell called 911.
She was connected to MedStar Emergency Medical Dispatcher Valerie Carson, who determined Parker's heart had likely stopped beating effectively and he needed CPR.
Erin followed the CPR instructions Valerie provided over the telephone; and within a few moments, Valerie heard Parker cry.
Erin and Parker met Valerie for the first time at MedStar headquarters Friday afternoon, where Erin received a lifesaving award.
You can listen to the entire 911 call here.