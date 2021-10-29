FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fourteen-year-old Dashayla Wolfe, who went missing Oct. 20, has been found and is back with her mother Dr. Cynthia Wolfe, Pastor John Reed of the Walls of Deliverance Church said Friday, Oct. 29.
"We would like to express our sincere appreciation for all the Prayer Warriors, Pastors, Press, and People who paused to send up a prayer, thoughts and support," said Pastor Kyev Tatum, New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church and Ministers of Justice Coalition of Texas in a statement.
READ MORE: World War I Brought An End To Hell's Half Acre In Fort Worth
A group of pastors highlighted the case and announced a $5,000 reward Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Walls of Jericho Deliverance Church.
Reported as a runaway to Fort Worth Police, the missing person unit has been investigating and working with family to try to find the teenager.
No other details were released Friday.