EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector agents seized more than $1.7 million worth of marijuana from a travel trailer in Roma, Texas, with the assistance of Starr County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
On Oct. 27, agents received information of possible narcotics being staged at a property in Roma, Texas. Agents and deputies responded to the location and found several U.S. citizens and foreign nationals. After investigating the circumstances, they obtained a search warrant and discovered a secret compartment filled with narcotics in a travel trailer at the property.
The narcotics were removed and transported to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol station and weighed. A total of ten people were arrested during the event and were transported to the Starr Country Sheriff's Office. The 190 bundles weighed more than 2,150 pounds and have an estimated street value of more than $1.7 million.
The marijuana was turned over to authorities as part of an ongoing investigation