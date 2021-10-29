BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – For Joe and Amber Holland, Halloween isn’t just a day to dress up and collect candy, but a day for their 11-year-old son Ben to no longer be recognized by his special needs, but by his incredible costume.

“When you have special needs, you have a lot of needs typically and so sometimes that limits you,” said Ben’s mom, Amber Holland. “But this one night, there’s no limitations.”

From an army tank, to a fire truck, his parents and two sisters create larger than life costumes that fit around his wheelchair.

“Just seeing the kids interact with him, and just treat him as just another friend…it’s the best thing in the world,” Joe Holland said.

Every year, about five days before Halloween the crew gets started, spending an estimated 60 to 70 hours in his garage.

They say the costumes are a way for Ben to express himself and to remind the other kids he’s just like them.

“The Halloween costume is a great equalizer. It just takes the barriers down,” Amber said.

They’ve been building them since 2012.

This year, Ben is dressing up as Harry Potter inside the Quidditch Stadium.

Joe says it’s a tradition he will keep as long as he can.

“I will always build him a Halloween costume to experience this joy, and have him experience this joy.”