DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are searching for a suspect who they say shot and killed a 21-year-old man Friday evening.
At approximately 5:19 p.m. Oct. 29, Dallas and DART police responded to a shooting call at 407 N. Lamar St. Upon their arrival, officers found the victim, Jabari Griffin, shot.
Griffin was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
The suspect — identified as 20-year-old Dezra Walker-Johnson — fled the scene following the incident and is currently at large, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josue Rodriguez at 214-701-8453 or josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com.