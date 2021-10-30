DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A DPD officer is in stable condition after being injured in a crash in northwest Dallas early Saturday, police said.
Officials said the Northwest Patrol officer was responding to an assist call by Dallas Fire-Rescue at 11402 Harry Hines Blvd. when his squad car was clipped by a citizen's vehicle.
The officer — who has not been identified — suffered an injury as a result of the accident. Police said he was taken to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.
The citizen involved in the crash was not injured and remained at the scene.
This is a developing story that will be updated.