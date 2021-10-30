SAN MARCOS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An updated federal lawsuit alleges that police officials in San Marcos, Texas, refused to provide an escort for a Joe Biden campaign bus when it was surrounded by supporters of then-President Donald Trump on an interstate in October 2020.

The updated lawsuit, filed Friday, included transcribed 911 audio recordings.

The Texas Tribune reports that the suit alleges that law enforcement officers in San Marcos “privately laughed” and “joked about the victims and their distress” in the audio recordings.

Pictures and videos posted on social media showed a long line of vehicles with pro-Trump signage trailing, and at times surrounding, the Biden-Harris bus as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin.

Shortly after, Rep. Rafael Anchía tweeted that the Trump supporters were “armed” and “ramming volunteer vehicles & blocking traffic for 40 mins.”

Armed Trump trolls harassing Biden Bus on I-35, ramming volunteer vehicles & blocking traffic for 40 mins. Eric Trump took to FB to incite this violence. At least the Trump hearse is appropriate given the 200K+ Americans who have died due to his incompetence. #VoteHimOut pic.twitter.com/vUyhhKyceo — Rafael Anchía (@RafaelAnchia) October 30, 2020

The city of San Marcos didn’t return a request for comment from the newspaper.

A spokesperson previously has said that the city and the San Marcos Police Department would not comment because of the pending litigation.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)