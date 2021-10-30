FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two young North Texans almost had to miss out on trick-or-treating this year because of medical restrictions — until MedStar stepped in.

The ambulance service took them out Saturday night for a Halloween celebration they won’t soon forget in Fort Worth’s Berkeley Place neighborhood.

“I’ve been trick-or-treating as Post Malone,” said Max Morrison. “I haven’t finished, but so far this has been an amazing experience.”

His entourage for the evening is an entire MedStar crew, offering full medical support until his candy bag is full.

The 12-year-old has a rare heart defect and has undergone 18 surgeries throughout his life.

“If it weren’t for this, he wouldn’t be going trick-or-treating this year because of his health,” said his mother, Jessica Morrison. “It means the world to us for him to be able to have some kind of normalcy during a crazy time going on in the world.”

This is the program’s eighth year. It had to be cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

MedStar takes nominations from the community to select the kids who get VIP treatment. This year, they had more submissions than ever.

“Definitely an honor, being invited, getting involved with the community, the families making us feel very welcome,” said Michelle Villalpando, whose brother Noah is another MedStar guest of honor.

The 11-year-old has a chromosomal disorder and suffers from seizures, but on Saturday night he gets to be the Hulk.

“He liked to look at the lights, the Halloween decorations,” she said.

The ability to feel like every other trick-or-treater is a gift that’s hard for these families to put into words.

“I think if we had amnesia, we still wouldn’t forget this Halloween,” said Jessica Morrison.