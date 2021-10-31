DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are searching for a killer who shot a man outside the Jack in the Box at 5757 N. Jim Miller Rd. around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Police said the victim was found on an adjacent street at 2700 Highland Road where he had driven after being shot and ultimately died.
Police said the shooter, in his 20s, was the passenger in a late model 4-door Nissan, possibly an Altima, dark grey with dark tinted windows.
The suspects were gone when police got there.
The Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s assistance regarding the murder and is encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Jacob White or via email: jacob.white@dallacityhall.com.
Reference case number 197574-2021.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.
Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.