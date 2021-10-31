ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 44-year-old man on a motorcycle died after colliding with an SUV shortly after noon in Arlington on Saturday, Oct. 30.
It happened in the in the 2600 block of Dottie Lynn Parkway.
Arlington Police investigators determined a Chevrolet Traverse traveling southbound on Dottie Lynn Parkway was making a left turn into the Village Creek Historical Area when a motorcycle traveling northbound collided with the SUV.
The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.
Investigators believe he was traveling at a high and unsafe speed when the crash happened.
The people inside the SUV were not injured and the driver is not facing any criminal charges.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.