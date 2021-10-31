FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One woman was killed and two others were hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on the shoulder of a freeway early Sunday morning, Oct. 31.
Police said it happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of Interstate 20 westbound between McCart Ave. & James Ave./Crowley Rd.
Detectives determined three women had been involved in a single vehicle crash on the freeway.
After the accident, they started walking on the right shoulder of the freeway to get help
That’s when an unknown vehicle struck all three of them and took off without stopping to render aid or wait for police.
Two of the victims were rushed to a local hospital and one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Fort Worth Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has any further information about this case to contact Traffic Investigation Detective Carter at 817-392-4885.
Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477).