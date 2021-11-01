FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD confirmed Monday, Nov. 1, David K. Sellars Elementary School Principal Steven Mattic has passed away.

“Although Mr. Mattic had successfully battled health problems over the past few years, this was completely unexpected and has hit the Fort Worth ISD family and the David K. Sellars school community hard,” FWISD said in a news release.

Mattic joined the school district in 2002 and had been principal at Sellars Elementary since 2013.

His journey started at Mitchell Blvd Elementary as a 3rd- 5th grade reading teacher and was later assistant principal at Clifford Davis and Maude I. Logan Elementary Schools, the district said.

“This is a profound shock to the David K. Sellars school community, as well as the Fort Worth ISD,” said Superintendent Kent P. Scribner. “Please join us in our support and prayers for students, families, and the many administrators who held Steven in such high regard. His loss will be felt by so many.”

A native of Mississippi, Mattic received his Bachelor of Arts from Jackson State University.

He later received his Masters of Education in Administration from Texas Christian University.

He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army for eight years. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

“Many are remembering Mr. Mattic’s indomitable spirit and his wonderful smile, always ready to bring his wonderful leadership to bear upon any situation, great or small,” said Fort Worth ISD Chief of Schools Jerry Moore in a message to parents and staff. “He loved his students and he loved his David K. Sellars Elementary School team of dedicated teachers and staff.”

Fort Worth ISD is providing grief counseling to students and adults at Sellars Elementary as well as counseling for district principals and other employees at the FWISD Teaching and Learning Center.

“Mr. Mattic was a much-respected leader who had a profound influence on his peers,” the district said.