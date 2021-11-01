DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was shot and killed in the 100 block of Murdock Road on Nov. 1.
A witness, who was a uniformed off-duty officer, saw the shooting and followed the suspect car. But the suspects noticed the witness following them and started firing at him in the 400 block of Longbranch Lane.
The witnesses' car was disabled by the gunfire, so he pulled over and waited for officers to arrive. Police said the officer/witness did not return fire as the suspect's fled. But he was able to give officers information regarding the suspects and their car. The witness was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.
