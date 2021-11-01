ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 35-year-old man died after losing control while driving the wrong way on I-30 in Arlington early Monday morning, Nov. 1, Arlington Police said.
Prior to the crash around 3:15 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls about a vehicle driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-30, heading east from the I-30 / E Loop 820 interchange in Ft. Worth.
Police said a 2021 Chevrolet Impala, while driving the wrong way, entered the closed westbound HOV lane at Center Street in Arlington.
When the driver lost control, he struck a concrete median, and then struck a barrier near the 1900 block of East I-30 westbound.
The vehicle caught fire upon impact and the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other persons were injured.
Investigators believe that speed and intoxication likely were factors in the crash.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once the next of kin have been notified.