GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas Amber Alert was issued Monday night, Nov. 1, for 14-year-old Stevie Johnson after she was abducted from Glenn Heights, authorities said.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Monday when Stevie was taken from a school bus stop in the 800 block of Cascade Drive in Glenn Heights.

Stevie is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and Air Force One shoes.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Shawnice Hickman.

She’s described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with tiger striped sleeves, black leather pants, and red shoes.

Hickman is believed to have taken the child in a black 2017 GMC Terrain with Missouri license plate number CT0D6R.

Stevie is the biological daughter of the suspect, according to Keith Moore, Director of Public Safety for Glenn Heights.

Hickman does not have legal rights to the child.

Authorities believe the pair could be on the way to Missouri.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Stevie Patrice Johnson from Glenn Heights, TX, on 11/01/2021. Missouri License Plate CT0D6R. pic.twitter.com/SLgpS11qfb — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) November 2, 2021

Anyone who sees Stevie, Hickman, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Glenn Heights Police Department at (972) 223-3478.

Glenn Heights is about 18 miles south of Dallas.