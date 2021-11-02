MADILL, Oklahoma (CBSDFW.COM/) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing southern Oklahoma 5-year-old girl, CBS affiliate KXII-TV in Sherman, Texas reports.
Authorities say Shashone Johnson, 5, is missing from Madill and was abducted in Ada Tuesday, Nov. 2 by her non-custodial father, Jeremy Johnson, 42.
Shashone was last known to be wearing a tie dye hoodie, jeans, a pink jacker, blue socks and no shoes.
Police believe Johnson is driving a cream 2012 Ford Escape with Seminole Nation license plates 01S573.
It’s not clear where they might be headed.
Anyone who sees them is urged to call 911.
Ada is about 160 miles north of Dallas.