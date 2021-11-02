NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s Election Day in Texas and the polls will open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

While there are no major races on the ballot there are a number of questions before voters. They include numerous bond elections, as well as eight proposed amendments to the Texas constitution.

The amendment proposals, which were passed as bills during the last legislative session, must be approved by a majority of voters before becoming law.

Here is a brief breakdown of the proposed constitutional amendments:

Proposition 1: Rodeo Raffles

If passed, the amendment will allow the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to hold charitable raffles at rodeo events.

Proposition 2: Tax Financing For County Infrastructure

The amendment would authorize counties to issue bonds or notes to raise funds for transportation infrastructure in undeveloped, unproductive or underserved areas. The funds cannot be used for construction, maintenance or building of toll roads.

Proposition 3: Religious Services

If approved, Proposition 3 would ban the state from prohibiting or limiting religious services, including those in churches and other places of worship.

Proposition 4 – State Judge Eligibility Requirements

The proposed amendment would require judicial candidates to be Texas residents with a license to practice law in the state. It would also require candidates to have 10 years of experience practicing law in Texas to be eligible for election to the Texas Supreme Court, the Court of Criminal Appeals or a Texas court of appeals.

It would also require candidates running to be a district judge to have eight years of law practice or judicial experience in a Texas court.

Proposition 5: Commission on Judicial Conduct/Misconduct

The amendment would allow the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to oversee candidates running for judicial seats by accepting complaints or reports, conducting investigations and reprimanding them.

Proposition 6: Essential Caregiver Designation

The amendment would allow residents in nursing and assisted-living facilities to designate one essential caregiver who cannot be denied in-person visitation rights.

Proposition 7: Property Tax Exemptions

If approved, the amendment would put a limit on school district property taxes incurred by the surviving spouse of a person with disabilities older than 65 who has died. The surviving spouse must be at least 55 years old at the partner’s time of death and still live in the home.

In North Texas, voters heading to the polls can ride free today on DART, Trinity Metro, and the Denton County Transportation Authority.