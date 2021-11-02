DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Rolling Stones are playing at the Cotton Bowl tonight, November 2 in Dallas but before they take the stage, iconic front man Mick Jagger took in sights around Dallas.
He posted a series of pictures on Twitter posing at various locations around Fair Park. “Out and about in Dallas today, looking forward to seeing you all @cottonbowlstad tomorrow night!” read the tweet posted Monday evening.
READ MORE: New Survey Says Mental Health Is North Texas Parents' Top Concern For Their Children
Out and about in Dallas today, looking forward to seeing you all @cottonbowlstad tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/tnIsI3VqsH
— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) November 1, 2021
Some tickets are still available.READ MORE: 2 Garland Children Mistakenly Given Adult Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine
The Rolling Stones are bringing their “No Filter” tour, to Dallas. The tour marks the rock ‘n’ roll legends’ first time reuniting following last year’s postponement due to COVID-19.
According to Fairpark.org the continued tour follows a massively successful and record-breaking first leg in 2019.MORE NEWS: Murder Trial Delayed For Former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean In Atatiana Jefferson Shooting
Doors open at 5:30pm and the event is set to start at 7:30pm.