DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a homicide they believe happened late Tuesday night, Nov. 2 in South Dallas.

Around 11 p.m. a tipster called 911 saying they had seen a body being dragged from an apartment complex to a dumpster.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Holmes Street.

CBS 11 obtained the audio from police of officers describing the moments they arrived to the seen.

“It looks like someone has covered the body with tires and trash, next to the trash can out behind the apartment,” one officer said.

“There’s a lot of blood up here on the second floor of these apartments. The guy downstairs said he heard gunshots about 20 minutes ago but didn’t see anybody,” another officer added.

Police then found the body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside the dumpster.

His body was covered with tires and trash, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office has yet to identify the person.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation, but they don’t believe there’s a threat to the public.

“It’s very unfortunate,” Dallas Police officer Brian Martinez said. “Whenever detectives investigate this or are able to look at a suspect, the suspect will pay the consequences for his acts, his heinous acts,” he said.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help, and say anyone with any information regarding this murder should contact Detective Cody Clark at 469-849-3761 or cody.clark@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 199485-2021.