DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It came in as a call reporting a body being dragged from an apartment complex to a dumpster, now Dallas police are investigating a murder.
It was around 11:00 p.m. on November 2 when officers arrived in the 2900 block of Holmes Street. It was there they found an unresponsive man outside, covered with tires and trash.READ MORE: CDC Recommends Pfizer's COVID Vaccine For Children As Young As 5
When Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived they discovered the victim had multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene. Investigators are hoping fingerprints will help the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office identify the man.READ MORE: 2nd Amendment, State Restrictions The Topic As Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Gun Rights Case
The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation.MORE NEWS: 42 Votes Pushes Fort Worth ISD $1.2 Billion 'Proposition A' School Bond Over The Top
The Dallas police homicide unit is asking anyone with information about the murder or who may know the identity of the victim or the shooter to contact Detective Cody Clark at 469-849-3761 or send an email to cody.clark@dallascityhall.com.