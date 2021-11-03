DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville Police have arrested Steven Hill, 27 and charged him with murder in the shooting death of Nissa Danielle Evans, 48, inside her home.
Police said on Monday, Nov. 1 shortly before noon, officers responded to a at a home concerning an unconscious person in the 200 block of Merribrook Trail.
That’s where police found Evans shot to death.
During their investigation, detectives determined there was probable cause to believe a family member was responsible for the death.
On Tuesday, November 2, around 1:40 p.m., the Duncanville SWAT team arrested the suspect, Hill, at a local hotel parking lot.
Hill is in the Dallas County Jail with bond set at $1 million.
Police have said how the suspect and victim are related or what led to the deadly shooting.