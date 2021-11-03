DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville Police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed a deadly hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Tuesday, Nov. 2 around 7:40 p.m.
Police said it happened during a heavy rainstorm in the area of East Wheatland Road and South Cockrell Hill Road.
When officers got there, they found an elderly woman, who was in a wheelchair at the time of the collision, had been struck by a vehicle.
The driver failed to stop and render aid.
The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time, pending notification of family.
Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run can call 972-223-6111 ext 4, or email Accident Investigator Ben Shipman at bshipman@duncanvillepd.com.
The investigation is under case number DU211102013.