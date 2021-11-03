HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Houston police sergeant who has worked for the department for 23 years has been charged with two child sex felonies, including sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, Houston TV station KTRK-TV reported, Wednesday, Nov. 3.
In a statement, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the sergeant, Tung Tran, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 2 following a criminal investigation conducted by the Hedwig Village Police Department.
Chief Finner did not disclose details of the accusations against Tran, but Hedwig Village police stated the investigation began on Sept. 23, when they said they were notified of a possible sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl by an adult.
Hedwig Village Police added Sgt. Tran was a friend of the victim’s family and that there is no indication that he used his position as an officer to commit the alleged crime.
“I am deeply troubled by the alleged actions of this 23-year veteran HPD employee, who was immediately relieved of duty when the accusations were brought to our attention,” Finner said in a statement.
In addition to Hedwig Village’s criminal investigation, Finner added the Houston Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division is conducting an administrative investigation.
“Due to the ongoing investigations, I want to respect the judicial process and will not comment further,” Chief Finner added.