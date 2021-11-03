COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A limited liability company has cashed in on a multi-million dollar Lotto Texas lottery jackpot.
Onomea LLC, from Plano, claimed an estimated $18.75 million prize for the drawing held on June 2. The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase.
The winning ticket was purchased at Xpress Food & Fuel, in the 800 block of East Parker Road in Plano, and matched all six of the numbers drawn (22-33-44-45-47-54).
The winner will receive $14,259,275.66 before taxes.
The representative for Onomea LLC has elected to remain anonymous.
The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held November 3 and is worth an estimated $8.25 million.
Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54. Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.