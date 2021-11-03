NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas man has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for his role in a so-called “mystery shopper” mail fraud scheme.

John Davis II, of Garland, pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and two counts of mail fraud. He was sentenced November 1.

According to court documents, between 2014 and 2018, Davis conspired with others to send counterfeit U.S. Postal Service money orders and checks to unwitting individuals, who would then cash the money orders at banks and other financial institutions and send a portion of the money back to the defendant and his co-conspirators.

As part of the fraud, Davis and his co-conspirators caused two packages from Nigeria to be sent to him. Both packages were intercepted by law enforcement before reaching the recipients. When the packages were opened, approximately 3,400 counterfeit money orders were found inside.