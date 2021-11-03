DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — At Paul Quinn College the philosophy is simple — We over Me.

“We are breeding leaders,” said Paul Quinn President Michael Sorrell. “You must be capable of being selfless. You cannot be a great leader and be selfish.”

As the school embarks on its 150th anniversary, Sorrell can reflect on the teamwork it took to create one of the most unique courts in college basketball. The hardwood is black and white by design, with an underlay of a photo of the 1920 Dallas Skyline — a time when segregation was a way of life.

When asked what the court says about where we as Americans are now, as opposed to where we were, Sorrel answered, “In a time when people are doing their best to make people forget. We must make sure no one forgets.”

Kellen Buffington, a Paul Quinn alum, will host a marquee high school tournament on November 5 as the first official event in the new gym. Until now, the facility was mostly used for varsity and JV basketball practice.

The new floor is getting a lot of attention. “The response it’s gotten from ESPN and college coaches has been amazing,” said Buffington, a 2005 grad. “A lot of sense of pride.”

Paul Quinn College is a proud HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) well known in North Texas for offering a quality education, but now the school has ‘floored’ the nation with its latest innovation.

Buffington promises the new court is “gonna be a landmark”.

“Some of us went for the choir and got to hear the sermon… some of us weren’t coming to church without the choir… this is our choir,” Sorrell said. “We’re gonna give you a sermon.” And what a powerful message it is.