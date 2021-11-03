NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Phil Carpenter put up signs urging his fellow Allen ISD residents to reject the school district’s two bond propositions valued at $23.6 million.

“We’re happy that voters spoke loud and clear.”

After the measures failed, Superintendent Dr. Robin Bullock issued a statement on the district’s website. “Moving forward, the district will have to make tough choices to ensure that our extracurricular facilities remain functional for our students and staff.”

The district had hoped to build a track at Ford Middle School, make improvements to the high school’s tennis courts, and the turf at Eagle Stadium, which cost taxpayers $60 million when it opened nearly a decade ago.

Carpenter said parents, residents, and taxpayers came together to oppose the projects. “We demand accountability into how those dollars are being spent and utilized. Full disclosure. Transparency.”

Last November, voters in the district rejected most of the items in this year’s bond measure.

In the Fort Worth ISD, voters said no to three of four bond propositions totaling $280 million dollars that would be spent on making improvements to stadiums, recreational and fine arts facilities.

Residents did approve spending $1.2 billion to fix-up and construct new school buildings by a margin of 42 votes.

A spokeswoman said the district won’t issue a statement about the election until after board members certify the results.

In the Azle ISD, voters approved a $24 million bond for high school improvements, but rejected nearly $26 million bond for fine arts and sports facilities.

Voters across North Texas approved spending hundreds of millions of dollars to repair and improve crumbling roads and other public infrastructure.

That includes Tarrant County, where voters said yes to a $400 million bond on road improvements.

Residents in Richardson approved $190 million in bonds, including $102 million for streets.

Avery Johnson lives off Custer Parkway in Richardson said he’s pleased with the election results. “Yeah, it’s fantastic.”

The city will replace the pavement on this street between Renner and Campbell Roads.

It’s one of dozens of projects to fix the streets and alleys here.

Johnson said he and other drivers can not only see the uneven payment, but feel it too. “It could definitely deal with some help, some serious help right now. Lots of cracks, lots of uneven bumps. It’s like speed bumps, but they’re not supposed to be there.”

The city is also spending $64 million on public buildings, including the library.

Back in the Allen ISD, Phil Carpenter said a diverse group of 1300 parents, residents, and taxpayers are keeping a close eye on the district’s expenses. “For us, getting back to the basics, what that means to us is really about funding things that are of most importance and have the most reach.”

He said they’re all part of a Facebook group he created called the Allen ISD Parents For Safe Schools, which includes Democrats, Republicans, Liberals, Conservatives, and Independents. “We may not agree on politics, but we certainly agree on fiscal discipline.”