DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services started the next chapter of COVID-19 vaccination service Wednesday, Nov. 3 when the public health agency kicked off a mini-vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11.

More than 30 families lined up for CDC-approved Pfizer vaccine doses designed for younger children.

“When COVID started, I knew how important this vaccine was, so I knew I had to get it, even though if it hurt a lot, i’d still get through it,” Sidhaant Mihir Chaudhary, age 7, said moments after receiving a vaccine shot in his left arm.

Chaudhary joined other children receiving a shot of 10 micrograms each of the vaccine.

DCHHS has 6,900 doses set for use this week.

Families can set appointments for vaccinations at the vaccination drive-thru at Dallas College-Eastfield Campus, or at one of the five community clinics operating in Irving, Dallas and Farmers Branch.

Families contacted for the Wednesday mini-clinic emphasized their desire to have their children vaccinated as soon as possible.

“One of our big reasons is we have neighbors with kids her age, and have health conditions, and we want to make sure she’s not spreading it to them, because we want to keep everyone in our community safe,” parent Alex Enriquez explained, while daughter Flossie stood nearby.

DCHHS is also expected to team with area school districts, to prepare on-site vaccine clinics at designated schools.

Officials said parents will accompany children at appointment-based after school vaccine sessions.

The school locations and times are pending.