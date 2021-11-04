NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The gloom of those low clouds are keeping temperatures in North Texas locked in the upper 40s to near 50 as of this entry (11AM). Far too cold for this thin-blooded guy. I’m sure I speak for many. The difference being, I don’t mind it, as long as its not a repeat of February 2020. Amen? I digress.

The same clouds that will keep us refrigerated on Thursday afternoon will clear out tonight, essentially pulling the blanket off of us and allow our temperatures to drop to the coldest readings so far this season.

Cal Smith once sang a song called “Country Bumpkin” in which he inquired about the frost out on the pumpkin. Well those of you east of the Metroplex may experience the same thing Friday morning: frosty pumpkins!

Am I showing my age? Not at all. I don’t even know who Cal Smith is. I just happened across that particular song and thought it was fitting.

Because of some decent radiational cooling, a Frost Advisory has been issued for counties east of Dallas including Rockwall, Hopkins, Kaufman, Henderson, Anderson, Freestone, Fannin, Van Zandt, Rains, Delta, Hunt and Lamar counties from 3:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Friday.

A Frost Advisory is issued when frost is possible that may damage sensitive plants.

Temperatures could still sneak into the upper 30s for areas outside the cores of Dallas and Fort Worth. I’m looking at you Frisco, McKinney, Mesquite, Denton, Flower Mound and Weatherford. Everybody else will be in the low 40s so either way, you’re going to need an extra layer if you’re headed out and perhaps one of those new holiday, overpriced cups of Joe from Starbucks to help keep you warm.

Then poof! Just like that, it’s gone. While overnight lows will still be in the 40s the next few nights, sunny skies will allow each day from here on out to be noticeably warmer than the day before. We’re beginning the slow climb up to the top of the proverbial rollercoaster hill, clickity-clacking day by day, until we reach the top and temps approach (or touch?) 80° by the end of next week. What happens when you get to the top of the hill? Usually a freefall and right on time, our next strong cold front is currently penciled in for November 12th, 8 days from now. So here we go. Hands up! This is our life in Texas until the relentless summer assault arrives in May.