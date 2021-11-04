EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) –Two migrants with sex offenses against children are arrested by law enforcement in the Rio Grande Valley.
At 6 p.m. on Nov. 1, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents responded to a group of migrants making an illegal entry into the United States near Rio Grande City. They were taken into custody for processing.
At the station, criminal records checks revealed a previously removed Guatemalan National Jose Yojcom-Rocche, 35, as a registered sex offender. Yojcom-Rocche was arrested in 2019 by the Los Angeles Police Department for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14. He was convicted in 2021 and sentenced to 180 days' confinement and five years' probation. Yojcom-Rocche also has an active warrant out of Los Angeles.
An hour later, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers working in Brownsville, requested help after a man ran from his vehicle during a traffic stop in an attempt to avoid arrest. Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agents determined Humberto Tiburcio-Loyo was a citizen of Mexico and took him into custody.
At the station, it was discovered that Tiburcio-Loyo, a 33-year-old man, was convicted in 2011 following an arrest for sexual assault of a 12-year-old child in Brownsville. Tiburcio-Loyo was sentenced to 6 years' imprisonment. The aggravated felon was removed from the United States earlier this year.
All subjects were processed accordingly.