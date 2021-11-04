FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Five to 11-year-olds are now eligible to receive a pediatric COVID vaccine.

The City of Fort Worth and Fort Worth ISD launched a large scale pop-up clinic. It will run at least through the end of the month and is free.

One mom told us getting her daughter here took some convincing.

“There was some serious bribery involved,” Rachel Fineman said.

Once 10-year-old Olivia Bedocs got her COVID vaccine, she felt better.

“I’m excited because I get the Lego set that my mom said that I could have once I’m vaccinated and I think I’ll be safer to go to school now,” Bedocs said. “Not many people wear a mask.”

Leading up to today, the city of Fort Worth and Fort Worth ISD worked together to create a plan to vaccinate 5-to-11-year-olds that follows CDC guidelines.

They wanted to make the process as easy as possible for parents. So no appointment or insurance information is needed. Parents and their kids can either walk up or stay in their car.

The operation has the capability of distributing a few hundred pediatric vaccines a day. And booster shots are also available for adults who are eligible.

The Moses family took advantage of the offer. Both mother and son got shots.

“I mean it’s just such a relief,” Lauren Moses said. “COVID has gone on and on and on, and this is something that we can do to help eliminate it.”

And if you couldn’t make it today, the pop-up clinic will be operational every weekday for the foreseeable future.