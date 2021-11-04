SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It was a one-two punch as Jalen Brunson scored 31 points and had 10 rebounds and Luka Doncic had 23 points and 12 rebounds… all enough to rally the Dallas Mavericks past the San Antonio Spurs 109-108 Wednesday night.

Coming off a 125-110 loss to Miami on Tuesday, Dallas outscored San Antonio 28-25 in the final quarter to avoid its third loss in four games.

“You can always use the excuse that you’re tired,” Brunson said. “It’s back-to-back. You’ve got another game tomorrow or whenever. You’ve got to fight through it. Teams that can win games like this can win games when it counts past April.”

Dallas was able to do so against a young San Antonio roster that is eager to push the pace.

Dejounte Murray scored 23 points and Devin Vassell had a season-high 21 for the Spurs, who have lost six of seven since a season-opening victory.

Dallas turned the momentum against San Antonio, especially in the final quarter.

“Being able to play with pace, getting into the offense a little bit quicker gave us the advantage,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “On a back-to-back, sometimes that’s hard to do, but I thought the guys looked to score after the steal.”

Brunson gave Dallas a 101-96 lead with 3 minutes remaining by scoring five points in 32 seconds, including a three-point play. After the Spurs closed to 103-102, Brunson hit a step-back, 13-foot jumper and two free throws in the final 30 seconds.

“He did amazing,” Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic said. “Seemed I think everybody did a great, great job. We played last night and we were (gasping) like tough game, fighting.”

The lead swelled to 10 points before Brunson rallied the Mavericks. He had seven points, five rebounds and an assist in the third quarter.

“Brunson was a killer again,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “In both games, he was the difference. He plays really smart, is a tough kid, he is skilled, and in the fourth quarter, he got us both times.”

Dallas clinched its three-game set against San Antonio, also defeating the visiting Spurs 104-99 on Oct. 28.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 points for Dallas.

The Mavs were without Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber.

San Antonio was without starting center Jakob Poeltl, who missed the game due to the league’s health and safety protocols. There was no update given on his status.

