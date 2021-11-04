WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Justice Department filed suit Thursday against the State of Texas and the Texas Secretary of State over parts of the new Texas voting bill signed into law by Governor Abbott in September.
In the complaint, the DOJ alleges the law, "will disenfranchise eligible Texas citizens who seek to exercise their right to vote, including voters with limited English proficiency, voters with disabilities, elderly voters, members of the military deployed away from home, and American citizens residing outside of the country."
“These vulnerable voters already confront barriers to the ballot box,” the Justice Department said, “and SB 1 will exacerbate the challenges they face in exercising their fundamental right to vote.”
Before it was signed into law, the legislation had drawn criticism from Democrats for being too restrictive.
We have reached out to the governor’s office for comment on the suit.
