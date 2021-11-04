FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are investigating a late-night shooting that happened on Interstate-30, near U.S. Highway 287.
It was around 10:30 p.m. on November 3 when police received a report about a shooting on the freeway.
When officers arrived they found a man — inside a vehicle in the westbound lanes — who had been shot at least once. Investigators believe the vehicle was moving when the shooting happened and had come to a stop in the left lane and shoulder of the roadway.
Both the Fort Worth Fire Department and a MedStar ambulance responded. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital and as of Thursday morning was in critical condition.
So far police have made no arrests or released a possible motive for the shooting.