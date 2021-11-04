MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in McKinney are searching for a person of interest in multiple theft and credit card abuse schemes.
Police shared surveillance video of the suspect after he allegedly stole belongings from a victim’s gym locker. When the victim returned to his locker, it had a new lock on it and all his items were gone.
In that case, police said the suspect went across the street to the victim’s bank and withdrew thousands of dollars from his account.
If you know him or have any information, contact Det. Crosbie at 972.547.2832 or jcrosbie@mckinneytexas.org.