DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 30-year-old woman was killed on Stemmons Freeway in Dallas on Nov. 4 and two children were injured in the crash.
The driver of the pickup truck that collided with the woman and children was unharmed. Deputies released him after he was interviewed. Investigators said it appears the victim multiple unsafe lane changes to enter the Woodall Rodgers ramp, hit the accelerator and was clipped by the pickup.
Detectives have not released name of deceased until next of kin notification is made.