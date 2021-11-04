TERRELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Terrell Tigers basketball team has a tremendous one-two punch.

Head Coach Stephen Miles has only one staff member, and it’s his son, Keaton Miles.

“It’s a blessing to be able to coach with my dad side by side,” Keaton said.

Stephen adds “watching him from birth until now and the maturity level he’s made. It’s wonderful.”.

Some North Texas districts won’t allow relatives to report directly to one another. That’s not the case for the Terrell ISD.

In basketball, it’s like father like son, but when it comes to football, it’s like son, like father.

Marvin Sedberry Jr. is the head coach, and athletic director. Marvin Sr. is his assistant head coach.

The younger Sedberry says “that’s an advantage to see your dad every day. Who wouldn’t want that?”

“We’ve always been close,” Marvin Sedberry Sr. explains. “We’ve always communicated, and we still do it in this role.”

When that communication isn’t smooth, the Miles family gets help off the court.

“I take it to my wife and say figure this out,” Stephen Miles said.

Even going back years ago, the Sedberrys have always been united, but not when it comes to their whistles.

Marvin Jr. tells us his dad’s metal whistle is a relic and “nobody puts that in their mouth anymore.”

Marvin Sr. counters “It’s the real deal though.”

What’s real is the message from both duos to their players.

“We’re being an example of what family looks like especially for at risk young men,” Stephen Miles said.

And that’s the name of the game.