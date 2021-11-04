KINGSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas police officer has died three days after being shot while responding to a reported domestic disturbance.
Kingsville Police Department Senior Patrolman Sherman Otto Benys Jr. died Thursday morning after being was airlifted to a Corpus Christi hospital, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.READ MORE: Supply Chain Issues: How Global Shortages Are Affecting Consumers Nationwide
Police said Benys was shot Monday afternoon as he and other officers responded to the call in the southern Texas city near the Gulf Coast, about 370 miles southwest of Dallas.READ MORE: Texas Real Estate Agent Jenna Ryan Sentenced To Prison For Actions During January 6 Insurrection
A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting, police said, and an investigation is ongoing.MORE NEWS: Convicted Child Sex Offender Humberto Tiburcio-Loyo Arrested At Texas-Mexico Border
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)